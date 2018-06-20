Bowie Gives Back collecting supplies

Bowie Gives Back provides as many as 150 filled backpacks to local youngsters each August to help the students kick off a successful school year.

It is time to begin signing up children and donating supplies for the 2018 “Backpack Bash.” During this annual event, Bowie Gives Back provides school supplies and backpacks to students in need, relying 100 percent on support from the community in the form of financial gifts, sponsorship’s and donations of product and services.

“This program is one way our community can come together to give back to its own people, show love to each other and help our youth. It’s about each child having everything they need to succeed in their school year,” said Meghan Nored, who is in her first year of directing the program. “I absolutely love children and doing anything I can to help out. It is a great honor to take over the Bowie Gives Back program.”

Those in need of school supplies may sign up their child to receive a backpack filled with everything they need to start the school year off right at Advanced Rehab, 700 U.S. Hwy 287; The Bowie Mission, 201 E. Greenwood; Central Baptist, 710 W. Wise St.; Happy Hearts Preschool, 317 W. Pecan St., or you can contact Nored at 940-366-5520.

