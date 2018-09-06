Bowie Police may have solved vehicle burglary, debit card abuse cases

Bowie Police are preparing arrest warrants for three people as suspects in connection with a vehicle burglary and resulting debit/credit card abuse case.

Sgt. Randy Hanson, investigator with the Bowie Police Department, said the burglary of a vehicle occurred on May 29 at 1202 Madison reported by Mariah Hale. A wallet containing a debit card and credit cards was taken.

The investigation found the debit card was used by three different people four times, all at a local Allsup’s store. Hanson said the store officials were very helpful in providing the surveillance video which helped identify three suspects.

“I am preparing arrest warrants for debit card abuse, additional charges may follow,” he said.

Two of the missing cards were recovered from the vehicle burglary. Hanson reminded drivers to always lock the doors of their vehicles whether at home or away, and do not leave valuables inside.