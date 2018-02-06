Bowie School Trustees to attend training

The Bowie Independent School District will take part in a continuing education program beginning at 5:30 p.m. on June 4 in the board room at 100 West Wichita Street.

The program will be level II board training: Senate Bill 1566 training, governance for improved student performance.

David Koempel, Texas Association of School Boards, will present “Evaluating student academic performance and the oversight role of the board.”