The Bowie Independent School District will take part in a continuing education program beginning at 5:30 p.m. on June 4 in the board room at 100 West Wichita Street.
The program will be level II board training: Senate Bill 1566 training, governance for improved student performance.
David Koempel, Texas Association of School Boards, will present “Evaluating student academic performance and the oversight role of the board.”
Bowie School Trustees to attend training
