Bowie squads earn Most Improved

The Bowie High School and Bowie Junior High cheerleaders received the most improved team overall award last week at the National Cheerleaders Association camp at Tarleton State University.

The high school squad also earned an excellent ribbon for the top team chant, excellent ribbon for top team cheer, superior ribbon for band chant and two spirit sticks.

Individual All-American nominees included: Ali Frie, Bethany Fong, Laci Hawkins, Haley Halcomb, Breanna Masingale and Emily Moore. BHS Mascot Brylie Green earned several awards of her own, including two excellent ribbons, one superior ribbon, two spirit sticks, Most Spirited Mascot and earned a spot on the All-American Mascot team.

The Bowie Junior High cheerleading squad brought home an excellent ribbon for top team chant, an excellent ribbon for top team cheer, superior ribbon for band chant, two spirit sticks.

BJH cheerleader Kinley Russell was named to the All-American Cheer Team.

Mascot Kara Baker earned two excellent ribbons, one superior ribbon, Most Improved Mascot and All-American Mascot nominee.

All-American nominees from the junior high squad included: Allie Byork, Jaci Frie, BJ Mills, Fallon Sims, Ziba Robbins, Kinley Russell and Kelsie Ward.

