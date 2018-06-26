Car chase starts in Bowie, ends in Alvord

A car chase that began in Bowie on June 22 stretched into neighboring Wise County, where one person was arrested and one fled the scene.

According to Department of Public Safety Public Information about 6:30 p.m. on Friday a passenger car with two occupants fled a trooper south on U.S. Highway 287 starting in Bowie. The car continued to flee multiple law enforcement units south on Hwy. 287 into the Alvord city limits where the vehicle crossed the center median across northbound traffic and went up the road embankment.

Both occupants fled the vehicle as it came to a stop and ran into the Alvord neighborhoods. The driver was arrested about 7:30 p.m. hiding in the back of a local vehicle.

The passenger remains at large as of Tuesday. He is described as a black male in his mid to early 20s, about 5-foot-10-inches to 6-foot tall, wearing blue jeans, white T-shirt and with short dark hair.

The DPS reports officers, with the help of security cameras, found a significant amount of marijuana hidden by the passenger during a search of the area.

Agencies assisting were the Texas Highway Patrol and Aircraft division, Wise County Sheriff’s office, Montague County Sheriff’s office, Texas Department of Criminal justice K-9 and Texas Game Wardens.

The incident is still under investigation and as of Tuesday no new information was available from the DPS.