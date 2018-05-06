Charles Loddie Abbott

March 11, 1943 – May 31, 2018

WICHITA FALLS – Charles Loddie Abbott, 75, died on May 31, 2018 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A graveside service was at 10 a.m. on June 4 at Bellevue Cemetery in Bellevue, with Pastor Tommy John Mayo officiating.

Abbott was born March 11, 1943 in San Antonio to Peat and Delores Abbott. He served his country in United States Navy. He married Julia Raines on Aug. 17, 1964 in Big Springs. Abbott worked in the oil field and in truck driving, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bellevue.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, J.C. Abbott and grandson, John Author Lawson.

He is survived by his wife, Julia Abbott, Wichita Falls; daughters, Kathy Lawson and husband C.D., Vashti, and Opal Clark and Peggy Schroeder both, Wichita Falls; grandchildren, C.W. Lawson and wife Jeannie, Chance Schroeder and wife Beth, Brittany Blevins and husband Ryan, John Douglas Schroeder, Breanna Clark and Josh Carpenter, Cordell Lawson, Bailey Schroeder, and Adereanna Clark and Irving Montalvo; 15 great grandchildren; three brothers; four sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, family request that donations be made in honor of Charles to the Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.