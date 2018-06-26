Cheryl M. Hines

December 22, 1970 – June 22, 2018

NOCONA – Cheryl M. Hines, 47, died June 22, 2018 at Denton Regional Hospital in Denton, TX.

A memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m. on July 7 at the First Assembly of God in Saint Jo with Charles Reed officiating.

She was born on Dec. 22, 1970 in Fort Worth to the late Millard and Dorothy Pope. She attended Northwest High School in Valley Mills. She was a jewelry artist and a member of the Nocona American Legion Post 220.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sarah Pope.

She is survived with her husband of five years Dewayne Hines; children, Jesse Spence, Waco, Linda Spence, Valley Mills and Brittany Hines, Vernon; and three grandchildren.

Online condolences and book signing can be made at The White Family Funeral Home, thewhitefamilyfuneralhome.com, 940-872-9993.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.