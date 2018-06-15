Chicken and Bread Days vendors wanted

Vendor spaces are still available for the 23rd Annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival.

This friendly, small-town festival takes place in historic downtown Bowie from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Oct. 6.

The deadline for vendor reservations is Sept. 30. All vendor spaces are outdoor, 10 ft. x 10 ft. spaces. Vendor fees are the same as last year, with arts and crafts spaces only $20, and food vendor spaces $25. There is an additional $10 fee for electricity.

Vendors supply their own tables, chairs, canopies and extension cords. Set-up will begin at 6:30 a.m. the morning of the festival with take-down beginning at 4 p.m.

For a vendor application stop by the Bowie Community Development office, 101 E. Pecan St. or call 940-872-6246.