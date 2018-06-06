Chisholm Trail Rodeo coming to Nocona this Friday and Saturday

It’s that time of year for the Chisholm Trail Rodeo to take place at Chisholm Trail Arena in Nocona June 8-9.

The Champion Rodeo Company based in Buffalo, TX had great success as stock contractor last year and are back this year. They are upping the money added from last year from $9,000 to $11,250.

Tickets cost $8 in advance, and they are available through all the rodeo queen and junior queen candidates or at Nocona City Hall. At the gate, the tickets will cost $10. Kids under six get in free.

Rodeo queen candidates include Hannah Detweiler, Nocona, and Maddie Ferguson, Nocona. Princess candidates include Karagan Ritchie, Nocona, and Rylie Berend, Bowie. For more information, look on page 1A.

The gates open at 6 p.m. with nightly performances starting at 8 p.m. The concessions are being provided by the Montague County Cowboy Church Chuckwagon Team. Prep for the calf fries has been in the works since May 23.

On Thursday night, there will be open team roping after slack, which starts at 8 p.m. The top 10 teams will run in the rodeo, with $200 going to the fastest team of both performances. There will be a limit of 200 teams.

In the junior barrels division, for girls ages 16 years old and under, there’s $250 in added money for the contestants both nights. Day of entries will only be taken, with an entry fee of $40. They will run 10 in the performance with all others running in the slack after the rodeo.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.