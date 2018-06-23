More than 120 kids participated in the 2018 Nocona Chisholm Trail Youth Rodeo series. On June 16 the finals were conducted with 83 kids qualified. High point saddle winners were, Karlee Brown, Hunter Garret, Charli Snow, Conley Kleinehans, Gracie Lewis and Cayne Blessing, reserve champion buckle winners were Jeanie Hall, Aubrey Mormom, Jerome Travis, Hadlee Bryant and Laythe Gohlson. The lead line buckle winners were Catlyn Revell, Fani Dickson, Chisum Carpenter and Colt Money.

