City enters 20-year trash collection contract

By BARBARA GREEN

The Bowie City Council this week finalized a new 20-year lease agreement with Waste Connections related to its operation of the transfer station along with an exclusive franchise agreement for the collection, disposal and hauling of municipal solid waste in Bowie.

Approval came during Monday’s council session and was the primary topic on the agenda. Mayor Gaylynn Burris reported Waste Connections came to her in late 2017 to discuss not only the pending new contract as the present 20-year agreement expires in 2020, but to look for a location inside the city limits.

Presently Waste Connections operates at a location along U.S. Highway 287 along the service road north of the Farm-to-Market Road 174 overpass.

Mike Gaver, municipal marketing manager for Waste Connections, told the council they have outgrown that location and they would like to move closer in to the city.

While both agreements were approved by the council, the company is still in negotiates on a long-term lease for the Bowie Economic Development Corporation building on U.S. Highway 81 previously occupied by Cameron.

