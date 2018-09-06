City of Bowie applies for ambulance grant

The City of Bowie has applied for a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture-Rural Development to help fund the purchase of a new ambulance. A public hearing on that application will be considered by the city council when it meets at 6 p.m. on June 11.

As with most federal and state programs, a public hearing is required to allow citizens an opportunity to become familiar with the project. Bowie Fire Chief Doug Page informed the council of this program earlier this year when the emergency medical service was looking to replace an ambulance as discussions turned to buying or leasing new or buying used.

This grant could provide a 55/45 split between the USDA and city. Page said the cost of a new ambulance runs between $200,000 to $250,000 depending on the type of unit.

The application has already been turned in and awards are expected to be announced sometime in June. A resolution on the application also will be considered.

Redo

The city council will have to redo its plans to select a realtor to market the nine acres of city property at U.S. Highway 287 and Farm-to-Market Road 1125. Back in March Mayor Gaylynn Burris was directed by the council to gauge interest from local realtors to handle the sale.

She reported only one realtor had responded to letters that were sent out, so the council selected Jones Real Estate to serve as the broker; however, Sue Swint Realty reported they had not been contacted.

