Commissioners court meets on Monday

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on June 25 to address a variety of topics from Crime Stoppers to a budget workshop.

The court will consider a fee that would go to the to the Montague County Crime Stoppers program as a condition of community supervision.

The program operates on donations or fundraisers to provide reward funds for tips that help in solving crime. Crime Stoppers kicked off about two months ago.

A request from the sheriff’s office to invoice the Nocona Police Department for dispatch services will be considered along with the health service agreement from Southern Health Partners for inmate medical care.

A distinguished service award certificate will be presented to members of the Montague County Historical Commission.

The commissioners also will convene into a budget workshop and they are expected to hear from other elected officials and department heads about their budget requests.

Other topics for Monday include: Open bids for a 1985 International Truck; precinct two request to enter the Josh Swint property on Leona Road to clear a fence line; budget revenue amendment and payment to the City of Nocona for the county’s portion of the demolition and removal of the structure of 202 7th Street in Nocona; authorize the county judge to sign the home-delivered meal grant program resolution; consider replat of three lots in Frontier Shores Lake Estates; hazard mitigation plan update; and authorize the appointment and reappointment of individuals to the board of directors of the Nortex Housing Finance Corporation.