Crime Stoppers to receive funding from probation fee

By BARBARA GREEN

While budget debates dominated Monday’s Montague County Commissioners’ Court meeting, a large slate of topics filled the regular agenda.

Several items of business for the sheriff’s office were finalized.

Deputy Kevin Benton, Crime Stoppers Board liaison, and District Attorney Casey Polhemus made a request for the court to authorize a one-time $50 fee for criminal offenders who are placed on community supervision. Those fees would go to the Crime Stoppers program.

Benton said this fee is in use in most of the Crime Stopper counties in Texas, and it has been discussed with all the parties including the district judge, district attorney and probation officials, who are on board with the process. Commissioners approved the request.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas presented a revised inmate health care contract to the court, along with a plan for the SO to dispatch for the Nocona Police Department for a fee.

