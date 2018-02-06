Criminals travel to find new targets, be cautious this summer

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie Police encourage local residents not to become complacent as the summer season begins, which could lead to you becoming a target for criminals.

Sgt. Bob Blackburn and Sgt. Randy Hanson said citizens often become lackadaisical about securing their homes, property and vehicles when the children are out of school and life enters the summer slowdown.

In addition, the officers are continuing to investigate more and more crimes that involve suspects who are from out of town who come into the rural areas seeking out easy targets.

These incidents include vehicle theft, vehicle burglaries and even organized criminals hitting local business. Assistant Chief Kent Stagg says just because you live in a small town Bowie doesn’t mean you are always safe.

“There are groups of individuals who come here to go to our businesses or homes to steal, and then they go back to the metroplex or wherever,” said Stagg.

