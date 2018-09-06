Daughter shares her mother’s new battle with breast cancer

This personal story was submitted by Haley Owen, daughter of Lynn and Chuck Hall of Bowie. Lynn has been diagnosed with a recurrence of breast cancer she was treated for two years ago. Lynn Hall works at the elementary school as the 504/Rtl coordinator and her husband, Chuck, is the girl’s high school basketball coach.

By Haley Hall Owen

Selfless, loving, and giving are just a few of the words I can think of to describe my mom, Lynn Hall. Growing up with her as a mother, I was never shorted on time, support or praise. This is no surprise to all who know her.

My mom has always, and continues to, put others before herself, and I have always admired her for that. During the last three years I have watched my mom exemplify a new set of terms in dealing with her cancer journey.

Courageous, inspiring, and tough are some of the new titles my mom has gained while still managing to maintain her caring nature and continually putting others before herself. She is no less than a hero and dealt with her battle with grace, ultimately earning her the title of survivor.

In August 2015, my mom found a mass in her breast that eventually led to a diagnosis of Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, breast cancer. Hearing the “C” word associated with a parent is a scary thing that, unfortunately, too many can relate to.

I remember a sinking, heavy feeling and questions of “why her,” “why now,” and “what’s next?” What followed was a double mastectomy, breast reconstruction and several months of chemotherapy. Family, friends, colleagues, and communities rallied around my mom, giving her the strength and support she needed throughout her journey.

She documented her story on Facebook, and I remember every post received hundreds of likes and comments.

Although a small gesture, it meant so much to know that so many were praying for her. We saw “Team Hall” shirts everywhere we went. It was such an encouragement during the hard times.

In March 2016, Mom wrapped up her last chemo treatment, and we were all ready to put the “C” word behind us for good. She was cancer free.

In March of this year, roughly two years after what should have been the end of her cancer journey, the doctor spotted something questionable on a routine sonogram. Initially, he wanted to wait and watch, assuring her that it was nothing to worry about, but mom’s gut told her to request a biopsy.

Read the full story in you weekend News.