Evening spectacular “IgNite” captivates audience with fireworks

SeaWorld San Antonio’s new nighttime spectacular – Electric Ocean – transforms the park this summer into a sea of glowing color and energy. Electric Ocean ignites at SeaWorld on Friday, June 15, and lights up the park nightly through Aug. 12.

“When the sun goes down, our park comes alive with a celebration of illumination, featuring vibrant night shows with exhilarating performances,” said Carl Lum, SeaWorld San Antonio park president. “Immersed in exotic worlds of light, music and incomparable special effects, our guests can experience their favorite SeaWorld rides and attractions in a whole new way – lit by the Electric Ocean glow.”

Electric Ocean brings longer park hours which enable guests to voyage into an exotic underwater world filled with dazzling lights, electrifying dance music and a brilliant energy that sparks in the evening twilight, Lum added. Guests can experience exciting nighttime shows, returning summer classics and a plethora of new food and drink options throughout the park. The energy of the night culminates with a family-friendly dance party before “IgNite” lights up the sky in a spectacular fireworks finale.

Electrifying Entertainment:

Electric Ocean Party Zone – Featured nightly, this party zone brings the night to life with Latin beats, glow zones and an interactive atmosphere. Guests can choose the music they want to dance to by picking up headphones and diving into the Deep Sea Silent Disco where they get to create their own dance floor experience.

– Featured nightly, this party zone brings the night to life with Latin beats, glow zones and an interactive atmosphere. Guests can choose the music they want to dance to by picking up headphones and diving into the Deep Sea Silent Disco where they get to create their own dance floor experience. Chill Out – Guests can cool down in the park’s new 50 degree club featuring a menu of frozen treats, glow merchandise and a live DJ.

– Guests can cool down in the park’s new 50 degree club featuring a menu of frozen treats, glow merchandise and a live DJ. IgNite – The evening comes to an amazing end when “IgNite” erupts across the park’s lake with a spectacular fireworks display, backed by a soundtrack of electronic dance music.

The evening comes to an amazing end when “IgNite” erupts across the park’s lake with a spectacular fireworks display, backed by a soundtrack of electronic dance music. HydroPower: Xtreme FX – This high-energy, extreme water ski stunt show captures the audience’s attention with non-stop action, including unique stunts and comedy capers in a variety of individual and ensemble performances, as well as a live rock band and glittering pyrotechnics.

– This high-energy, extreme water ski stunt show captures the audience’s attention with non-stop action, including unique stunts and comedy capers in a variety of individual and ensemble performances, as well as a live rock band and glittering pyrotechnics. Shamu’s Celebration: Light Up the Night – This returning fan-favorite features original music, amazing production elements and a high-energy presentation of SeaWorld’s majestic orcas. Guests will watch in awe as Shamu Theater transforms with stylistic lighting and colorful backdrops to create a celebratory atmosphere as vibrant as the sea itself.

This returning fan-favorite features original music, amazing production elements and a high-energy presentation of SeaWorld’s majestic orcas. Guests will watch in awe as Shamu Theater transforms with stylistic lighting and colorful backdrops to create a celebratory atmosphere as vibrant as the sea itself. Sea Lions Tonite – Guests can laugh along to a hilarious, off-the-wall parody of a trip to SeaWorld through the eyes of sea lion superstars, Clyde and Seamore.

Guests can laugh along to a hilarious, off-the-wall parody of a trip to SeaWorld through the eyes of sea lion superstars, Clyde and Seamore. Evening Coaster Thrills – With extended park hours, thrill-seekers are invited to take on SeaWorld’s three iconic coasters as the sun sets. Riders can soar into the night sky on Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster, The Great White inverted coaster featuring an 8-story drop and a fan-favorite, the Steel Eel hypercoaster featuring a 150-foot drop at 65 mph.

Best Way to Play

The best way to experience Electric Ocean at SeaWorld San Antonio and all the other great events throughout the year is with a SeaWorld San Antonio $69 2-Park Flex Ticket. This limited-time offer allows guests unlimited admission to both SeaWorld and Aquatica San Antonio water park for up to 3 consecutive days. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SeaWorldSanAntonio.com.

For more information, park hours and how to purchase tickets, visit SeaWorldSanAntonio.com. Events and times are subject to change. Follow SeaWorld on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest park updates and Electric Ocean information.

About SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment™ is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The company is one of the world’s foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, behavioral training, husbandry and veterinary care. The company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 31,000 animals in need over the last 50 years.

The company owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 50-year history, the company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The company’s theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., a publicly traded company. Visit www.seaworldentertainment.com for more information.