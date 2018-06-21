First official day of summer on Thursday

You would be hard pressed to tell any North Texan the first official day of summer is June 21 as temperatures topping more than 100 degrees have been here for more than a month.

However, the summer solstice occurs Thursday and astronomically speaking when the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, that is considered the first day of summer.

Meteorologically speaking they divide the year into four seasons based on the months and temperature cycle; which for them means summer begins June 1 and ends Aug. 31. Either way welcome to Texas summer.