Four locals set to compete in annual Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl

One of the longest and most prestigious football all star games, the Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. June 9 at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

Like the last several years, Montague County had several athletes chosen to participate with two players each from Bowie and Nocona.

From Bowie, linebacker Dillon Swaim and lineman Hunter Kirkham were chosen. Swaim led the team in tackles with 125 this past season.

He also was a tough blocking H-back and earned first team all district awards on both offense and defense while also being selected honorable mention all state selection from the Associated Press of Sports Editors award.

Kirkham played on both the offensive and defensive lines at Bowie and performed well enough at both to be named first team all district on offense and defense. Kirkham signed his letter of intent to play football at Oklahoma Panhandle State University this fall.

Read the full story in the weekend News.