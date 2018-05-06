Gerry C. Bailey

September 19, 1945 – June 4, 2018

NOCONA – Gerry C. Bailey, 72, died on June 4, 2018.

A visitation will be 1 p.m. on June 7 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home, 600 Clay St., Nocona. The service will be at 2 p.m. following visitation.

Interment will follow in Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo.

Bailey was born to Jo and Beulah Bailey on Sept.19, 1945 in Muenster. He grew up in the Saint Jo area graduating from Saint Jo High School in 1963. He served in the United States Army from 1965 through 1967. He was a Vietnam War veteran.

He worked as a mason with his father and brothers. He made boots for the Nocona Boot Company. Bailey was postmaster at Sadler and Ringold, worked at the Nocona Post Office.

He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Bailey and his brother, Harlin Bailey.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Blair Bailey, Nocona; daughter Karen Johnson, Fort Worth; two granddaughters; brothers, Paul Bailey, Saint Jo, Glen Bailey, Fort Worth and Keith Bailey, Longview; sisters, Carolyn Thompson, Longview, Joan Gragg, Fort Worth, Nancy Holcombe, Henrietta and Sharla Bailey-McGinnis, Wagoner, OK; and numerous relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society (Cancer.org).