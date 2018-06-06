Gold-Burg School schedules annual reunion

If you ever attended, taught at or worked for Gold-Burg, Stoneburg or Ringgold Schools, you are invited to the reunion on June 23 at the Gold-Burg cafeteria.

Registration will be at 4 p.m. and the meal will begin at 5 p.m.

The reunion will provide brisket, sausage, potato salad, corn on the cob, desserts and drinks.

Admission is by donation. Donations are used to finance the meal as well as scholarships given to Gold-Burg seniors.

For questions or to RSVP call DeeDee Hensley McKinney, 940-782-0760; Ramonna Matthews Polk, 817-992-4221 or Jeff and Machelle Cason Mills, 940-841-3269.

Find the reunion on Facebook at GoldBurg All School Reunion.