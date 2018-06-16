Hazard mitigation plan meeting set for Monday

Montague County will host a regional kickoff meeting at 9:30 a.m. on June 18 for a 10-county area that is developing a hazard mitigation plan to assist in the event of disaster.

The Nortex Regional Planning Commission received a $500,000 grant to assist in developing the plan for the counties of Montague, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cottle, Foard, Hardeman, Jack, Wilbarger and Young. H2O Partners was selected to serve as the contractor to coordinate the process.

Monday’s meeting will be in the community room of the courthouse annex. County officials along with those from cities, schools, fire departments and other similar entities have been invited to attend. The meeting is open to the public.

