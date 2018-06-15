Herman William Conway

September 29, 1947 – June 11, 2018

FORESTBURG – Herman William Conway, 70, died on June 11, 2018 in Forestburg, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on June 14 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on June 15 at the First Baptist Church of Forestburg with Pastor Tim Neely officiating.

Burial followed at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg.

Conway was born Sept. 29, 1947 in Jacksboro to William and Marjorie (Lyles) Conway. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1967-1971.

He was a police officer for the Nocona Police Department, then he was a patrolman and later chief of police for the Decatur Police Department, followed by chief of police for Saint Jo Police Department.

He then worked 13 years for Weber Aircraft, and was a deputy constable for Jack County. Conway served as constable for 16 years in Montague County and a county commissioner for four years until his retirement in December 2016.

He is preceded in death by his great granddaughter, Grace Maxwell; parents, W.F. and Marjorie Conway; and sisters, Elizabeth Conway and Frankie Castle.

He is survived by his wife, Marsha Conway, Forestburg; children, Tonya Calhoun, Forestburg, Sarah Knabe, Fort Worth and Willy Conway, Forestburg; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and sisters, Carolyn Fenoglio and Sharon James both of Nocona and Rachel Ingram, Bowie.

