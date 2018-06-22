How to choose the right cosmetic products

The global cosmetic and beauty industry continues to evolve and thrive. Each day, new formulations for skin, hair, nails, and more arrive on store shelves, beckoning shoppers to give them a try. According to Allied Market Research, the cosmetics market is expected to generate $429.8 billion by 2022.

As men and women all over the world contribute to these impressive sales figures, one may wonder just how to navigate through the extensive waters of the cosmetics industry. How does a person find the right products for their needs when there are so many to choose from? The right products vary depending on the individual. Certain factors should be considered before trying the newest product available. Know your skin type It helps to have a cursory understanding of your skin type. This includes whether it is dry, combination, sensitive, or oily.

When considering your skin type, also keep in mind potential allergens that may have irritated your skin in the past. Avoid cosmetic products with these ingredients. Sign up for a sample service Explore the various cosmetic mail-order subscription services available. For a nominal fee, some services allow you to have several samples shipped to your door each month. Try the products and see which ones are contenders. This way you haven’t made a large financial commitment, nor do you have full-size products cluttering your bathroom.

If one or more items proves its mettle, invest in more. Weed out the ones that don’t work Certain ingredients, such as retinol or alpha hydroxy acids, can cause a little irritation. However, cosmetic products should not burn, cause redness or inflammation, advise dermatologists. If a product does, discontinue use. Skin or hair should not get worse before it gets better. Give products time Read the literature on the packaging or bottle. Certain cosmetic products are designed to work quickly. Others, particularly those that treat wrinkles or dark spots on skin, may need two weeks to a month to produce the desired results. A good rule of thumb is that the longer an issue lasts, the more time a product will need to produce the desired results.

Go out in the sun The best way to determine if a shade of makeup matches or if a product looks flawless is to go out in the sun. Although cosmetics have come a long way, and digital color-matching is some of the most advanced technology, natural light is the best way to determine a skin tone match. If the makeup looks great during the day, it should work well under other lighting situations as well. Do a consultation Visit a department store and head to the beauty counter.

Ask about the newest products available and request a trial. This enables you to see firsthand how items feel and look, and you may learn some professional application tips as well. Similarly, when at the hair salon, ask your stylist which products are ideal for your hair type and desired results. You don’t necessarily have to buy them at the salon, but you can comparison shop or look for similar formulations later.