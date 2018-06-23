Indian Valley Raceway hosts races

The IVT Street Car Throwdown is coming to the Indian Valley Raceway in Nocona this weekend.

Located at the old municipal airport this Saturday and Sunday, entries for cars in four separate divisions will be raced if they meet requirements.

On Saturday, gates will open at 10 a.m. and racing will start at 11 a.m. Spectator tickets will cost $10, racers $20. The divisions on Saturday will include the Super Street division and Daily Driver. Buy-ins will be $50. Winner takes all in both classes.

On Sunday, the gates will open at noon and the races will start at 1 p.m. The ticket and racer costs will be the same as Saturday, but the two vehicle categories are different and buy-ins will only have to pay $25. The categories include Grocery Getter and Modified.

The definitions for these classifications is on the Indian Valley Raceway Facebook page.

To read more, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.