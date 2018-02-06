Indianapolis 500 champ visits Cowboys

Freshly crowned Indianapolis 500 champion Will Power may be more familiar with Australian Rules Football or Australian Rugby, but he is well aware of “America’s Team” – the Dallas Cowboys.

Power, the first Australian to win the Indy 500 in its 102-year history, enjoyed a private tour of The Star and then had an opportunity to visit with a number of Dallas Cowboys players, coaches and even a few legends.

And when the 2014 Verizon IndyCar Series champion with Team Penske needed any help identifying any of them, he leaned on his wife, Liz, and brother-in-law, Billy Cannon. Having grown up in Plano, Texas, the Cannon family members are all avid Dallas Cowboys fans and Liz even won a contest to be a junior Dallas Cowboys cheerleader on Thanksgiving Day as a kid.

For Liz and Billy, it may have felt like winning the Indianapolis 500 all over again.

“I’ve been to like four Super Bowls and didn’t really know the players or the teams,” said Power, who was a special guest of his sponsor Verizon at those games. “My brother-in-law is just an absolute football nut. Dallas Cowboys fan. So is my wife. So it’s pretty cool to bring them along to do this.”

The group enjoyed a special tour of the facilities, watched a portion of practice and then Power visited with Cowboys players as they came off the field.

He signed nearly three dozen commemorative milk bottles for the players while a few others such as running back Ezekiel Elliott, offensive tackle Tyron Smith and head coach Jason Garrett also received a signed Justin cowboy hat that is traditionally given to the winner of next week’s DXC Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway, where Power is the defending champ.

Power also got the opportunity to meet a few Cowboys legends that were on hand, including running backs Calvin Hill and Daryl “Moose” Johnston.

To read the whole story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.