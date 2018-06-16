Indians hire Schniederjan to be the new boy’s basketball coach

The job search is over as Nocona High School found the man to be the next boys basketball coach.

Athletic director/football coach Brad Keck said they had hired Colby Schniederjan on Wednesday to be the new boy’s basketball coach, replacing Bret Botard who left for Quinlan Ford at the end of May.

The job is Schniederjan’s first head coaching job. He is coming from College Station High School where he has been an assistant coach the past three years. Before that he assisted at Franklin High School.

He graduated from Dalhart High School in 2006 and went on to attend Wayland Baptist University, where he studied biology and played basketball.

“There were just a lot of appealing things about Colby that we really liked,” Keck said. “I think he is a really great fit for us.”

His youthful energy, his experience at both big and small schools and him serving under JD Sullivan, the current boy’s basketball coach at College Station High School whom Keck has always admired, made Schniederjan the best candidate for Keck, even with no head coaching experience.

After signing his contract Schniederjan had to hop on a plane for Boston, where he will help coach at the Boston Celtics youth camp for the next few weeks.

He also will direct the youth camp in Flower Mound as he was promoted in April to run Boston Celtics’ player Marcus Smart’s personal camp there.

“It’s been a whirlwind of a week for me,” Schniederjan said.

Schniederjan is doing his homework from 1,800 miles away through film work and knows the challenge ahead of him.

“I know I’m up against a state champion and some stiff competition,” Schniederjan said. “Holliday is good. Bowie is obviously going to be good. City View is going to have a team that will be competitive and Childress who just moved into our district as well. I’m going to have my work cut out for me.”

To read more, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.