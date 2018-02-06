Interactive science program coming to Bowie Library

The Trailblazer, a free traveling science exhibit filled with hands-on activities centered on energy, aerodynamics, space, weather and biotechnology will come to the Bowie Public Library on June 6 and be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Library Director Beth Hiatt said the program is a collaboration between the library, the Tocker Foundation and Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering.

Suitable for all ages, the Trailblazer engages students with interactive projects in science and creates awareness of careers in science, technology, engineering and math also called STEM in the education world.

Hiatt invites the public to explore and participate in this exciting learning experience. For more details call 872-2681 or visit the library website at: www.bowiepubliclibrary.com or www.tame.org./programs/trailblazer.