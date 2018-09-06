Jackrabbit football schedule released

A challenging pre-district schedule, facing bigger 4A schools like Godley and Bridgeport in their opening two games, is the way Bowie football likes to go as it helps the team peak at the end of season.

“To be honest, we are not too worried about our non district record,” Coach Dylan Stark said. “We want to win all our games, but we feel like we have been playing our best at the end of the year. We have been in the playoffs the last three years and a lot of those years, we didn’t start off with really good records.”

The tightrope balance coaches want to have when scheduling these pre-district games is to get challenged, but it does no one any good if the balance in talent allows for an easy blowout from either side on the field.

Despite it not counting towards a team’s playoff berth, a good or bad start to the season can have negative effects on a season.

