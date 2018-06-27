Ad

Jim Bowie Days calendar of events

06/27/2018 NEWS 0

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27
7:00pm:  Youth Roping
Rodeo Arena, Pelham Park
Ages 0-19 as of 1/1/2018

THURSDAY, JUNE 28
6:30pm:  Mutton Bustin’ Check In
City of Bowie Community Center, Pelham St.
7:30pm:  Rodeo Performance
Bowie Rodeo Arena
Pelham Park
FFA Calf Scramble
Hosts:  Patterson Auto Center & The City of Bowie

FRIDAY, JUNE 29
9:30am:  ’42’ Tournament
Senior Citizens Center, Pelham Park
Host:  Senior Citizens’ Center
1:00-4:00pm:  Free Admission to Swimming Pool
Pelham Park
Hosts:  City of Bowie

2:30pm:  Pioneer Reunion & Royalty Crowning
Bowie High School Cafeteria
Host:  The Amity Club

5:00pm:  Sip & Stroll w/ Monty Dawson Band 
Downtown Bowie
Bowie Community Development Corporation

6:30pm:  Mutton Bustin’ Check In
City of Bowie Community Center, Pelham St.

7:30pm:  Jim Bowie Days Rodeo Grand Entry &
                    Royalty Presentations
Bowie Rodeo Arena
Reigning Royalty & Contestant Presentation
2018 Pioneer Queen & Duchesses Presentation
 Jim Bowie Days Rodeo Performance
Bowie Rodeo Arena, Pelham Park
Rodeo Stock:  T-N-T Rodeo Company
Children’s Calf Scramble
Rodeo Sponsored by:

Patterson Ford CDJR of Bowie &

The City of Bowie

 

SATURDAY, JUNE 30
9:00am:  Indian Artifacts Show
Community Room
Host:  Jean Angove Real Estate &
Jim Bowie Days Association

10:30am:  Jim Bowie Days Parade
Downtown Bowie
Theme:  City of Champions
Parade Grand Marshals: Bonnie Kinder & Clyde Johnson

11:00am:  Hamburger Feed
City of Bowie Community Center, Pelham Park
Hosted by Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department

12:00pm:  Kiddie Pet Parade
Bowie Community Center, Pelham Park
Host:  Chisholm Trail Pet Clinic

1:00pm:  Terrapin Races
City of Bowie Community Center
Host:  City Of Bowie Volunteer Fire Dept.

1:30pm:  Frog Jumping Contest
City of Bowie Community Center
Host:  City Of Bowie Volunteer Fire Dept.

10:00am:  Quilt Show
City of Bowie Community Center, Pelham St.
Host:  Montague County Quilters

12:00:  Horseshoe Pitch Tournament
Behind Sr. Citizens’ Center, Pelham Park

1:00-4:00pm:  Free Admission to Swimming Pool
Pelham Park, Host:  City of Bowie

6:30pm:  Mutton Bustin’ Check In–Top 6
City of Bowie Community Center, Pelham St.

7:30pm:  Jim Bowie Days Rodeo Grand Entry &
                    Royalty Presentations

Bowie Rodeo Arena
2018 Parade Grand Marshal Presentation
Reigning Royalty and Contestants
2018 Pioneer Queen & Duchesses
Crowning of 2018 Miss & Little Miss Jim Bowie Days

Jim Bowie Days Rodeo Presentation
Rodeo Stock:  T-N-T Rodeo Company
Children’s Calf Scramble
Crowning of Miss & Little Miss Jim Bowie Days

Rodeo Sponsored by

Patterson Ford CDJR of Bowie & The City of Bowie

Dance After Rodeo — $10

STEVE BOUNDS AND SIMPLY HONKY TONK

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes