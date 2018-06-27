Jim Bowie Days calendar of events

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27
7:00pm: Youth Roping
Rodeo Arena, Pelham Park
Ages 0-19 as of 1/1/2018
THURSDAY, JUNE 28
6:30pm: Mutton Bustin’ Check In
City of Bowie Community Center, Pelham St.
7:30pm: Rodeo Performance
Bowie Rodeo Arena
Pelham Park
FFA Calf Scramble
Hosts: Patterson Auto Center & The City of Bowie
FRIDAY, JUNE 29
9:30am: ’42’ Tournament
Senior Citizens Center, Pelham Park
Host: Senior Citizens’ Center
1:00-4:00pm: Free Admission to Swimming Pool
Pelham Park
Hosts: City of Bowie
2:30pm: Pioneer Reunion & Royalty Crowning
Bowie High School Cafeteria
Host: The Amity Club
5:00pm: Sip & Stroll w/ Monty Dawson Band
Downtown Bowie
Bowie Community Development Corporation
6:30pm: Mutton Bustin’ Check In
City of Bowie Community Center, Pelham St.
7:30pm: Jim Bowie Days Rodeo Grand Entry &
Royalty Presentations
Bowie Rodeo Arena
Reigning Royalty & Contestant Presentation
2018 Pioneer Queen & Duchesses Presentation
Jim Bowie Days Rodeo Performance
Bowie Rodeo Arena, Pelham Park
Rodeo Stock: T-N-T Rodeo Company
Children’s Calf Scramble
Rodeo Sponsored by:
Patterson Ford CDJR of Bowie &
The City of Bowie
SATURDAY, JUNE 30
9:00am: Indian Artifacts Show
Community Room
Host: Jean Angove Real Estate &
Jim Bowie Days Association
10:30am: Jim Bowie Days Parade
Downtown Bowie
Theme: City of Champions
Parade Grand Marshals: Bonnie Kinder & Clyde Johnson
11:00am: Hamburger Feed
City of Bowie Community Center, Pelham Park
Hosted by Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department
12:00pm: Kiddie Pet Parade
Bowie Community Center, Pelham Park
Host: Chisholm Trail Pet Clinic
1:00pm: Terrapin Races
City of Bowie Community Center
Host: City Of Bowie Volunteer Fire Dept.
1:30pm: Frog Jumping Contest
City of Bowie Community Center
Host: City Of Bowie Volunteer Fire Dept.
10:00am: Quilt Show
City of Bowie Community Center, Pelham St.
Host: Montague County Quilters
12:00: Horseshoe Pitch Tournament
Behind Sr. Citizens’ Center, Pelham Park
1:00-4:00pm: Free Admission to Swimming Pool
Pelham Park, Host: City of Bowie
6:30pm: Mutton Bustin’ Check In–Top 6
City of Bowie Community Center, Pelham St.
7:30pm: Jim Bowie Days Rodeo Grand Entry &
Royalty Presentations
Bowie Rodeo Arena
2018 Parade Grand Marshal Presentation
Reigning Royalty and Contestants
2018 Pioneer Queen & Duchesses
Crowning of 2018 Miss & Little Miss Jim Bowie Days
Jim Bowie Days Rodeo Presentation
Rodeo Stock: T-N-T Rodeo Company
Children’s Calf Scramble
Crowning of Miss & Little Miss Jim Bowie Days
Rodeo Sponsored by
Patterson Ford CDJR of Bowie & The City of Bowie
Dance After Rodeo — $10
STEVE BOUNDS AND SIMPLY HONKY TONK
