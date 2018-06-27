Jim Bowie Days calendar of events

SATURDAY, JUNE 30

9:00am: Indian Artifacts Show

Community Room

Host: Jean Angove Real Estate &

Jim Bowie Days Association

10:30am: Jim Bowie Days Parade

Downtown Bowie

Theme: City of Champions

Parade Grand Marshals: Bonnie Kinder & Clyde Johnson

11:00am: Hamburger Feed

City of Bowie Community Center, Pelham Park

Hosted by Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department

12:00pm: Kiddie Pet Parade

Bowie Community Center, Pelham Park

Host: Chisholm Trail Pet Clinic

1:00pm: Terrapin Races

City of Bowie Community Center

Host: City Of Bowie Volunteer Fire Dept.

1:30pm: Frog Jumping Contest

City of Bowie Community Center

Host: City Of Bowie Volunteer Fire Dept.

10:00am: Quilt Show

City of Bowie Community Center, Pelham St.

Host: Montague County Quilters

12:00: Horseshoe Pitch Tournament

Behind Sr. Citizens’ Center, Pelham Park

1:00-4:00pm: Free Admission to Swimming Pool

Pelham Park, Host: City of Bowie

6:30pm: Mutton Bustin’ Check In–Top 6

City of Bowie Community Center, Pelham St.

7:30pm: Jim Bowie Days Rodeo Grand Entry &

Royalty Presentations

Bowie Rodeo Arena

2018 Parade Grand Marshal Presentation

Reigning Royalty and Contestants

2018 Pioneer Queen & Duchesses

Crowning of 2018 Miss & Little Miss Jim Bowie Days

Jim Bowie Days Rodeo Presentation

Rodeo Stock: T-N-T Rodeo Company

Children’s Calf Scramble

Crowning of Miss & Little Miss Jim Bowie Days

Rodeo Sponsored by

Patterson Ford CDJR of Bowie & The City of Bowie

Dance After Rodeo — $10

STEVE BOUNDS AND SIMPLY HONKY TONK