Jim Bowie Days Rodeo opens Thursday night

The 52nd Annual Jim Bowie Days Rodeo starts on Thursday at the Jim Bowie Arena, with the United Professional Rodeo Association/Texas Rodeo Association sanctioned event starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $8 with performances running Thursday through Saturday.

Each night there will be a FFA Calf Scramble during the performance, made up of a four person team from the different FFA Chapters in the county.

The top payout will go to the top three teams. Slack will follow the main performance.

On Friday and Saturday T-N-T Rodeo Company will provide stock at the event.

T-N-T Rodeo raises and breeds much of its own stock, and the operation has been in business since 1985. The stock contractor has enjoyed a strong relationship with Jim Bowie Days for the past two decades.

All three nights will begin with mutton bustin’. The top three contestants from the first two nights will compete on Saturday. The top two riders will be awarded a buckle.

