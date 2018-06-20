Jim Bowie Days week opens Sunday with bass tourney

The 52nd annual Jim Bowie Days Festival and Rodeo begins on June 24 with the 6 a.m. start of the annual bass tournament at Lake Amon G. Carter.

Fishing will be from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 24. The first is at 6 a.m. and fishermen must be in line at the Selma Park boat ramp by 1 p.m. Check-in will be from 5 to 6 a.m. at the Selma ramp.

Entry fee is $100 per team and $10 per team goes to Big Bass. This tournament the Bowie High School Bass Club, which had another successful season this year with three teams competing at state.

Equine action gets underway on June 25 with the 4D Barrel Races. This will give an opportunity to make a run in the arena before the UPRA/TCRA Jim Bowie Days rodeo later that week. To register for the expos only call 940-355-2812 from 10 a.m. to noon only.

