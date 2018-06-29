Juried art show reception on July 7

The Chisholm Trail Art Association will have the opening night reception for the CTAA 2018 second annual National Juried art show from 5-7 p.m. on July 7 at the Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum in Nocona.

Awards will be announced at the reception. Come see the art, vote on the people’s choice award, visit with the artists and the judge of the show.

Thank you for your support of Montague area visual artists.