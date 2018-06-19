Larry Gene Belcher

December 25, 1950 – June 15, 2018

BOWIE – Larry Gene Belcher, 67, died on June 15, 2018 in Bellevue, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on June 19 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will at 2 p.m. on June 20 at Lighthouse Assembly of God with Louie Self and Larry Milhollon officiating.

Burial will follow at Vashti Cemetery.

Belcher was born on Dec. 25, 1950 in Knox City to Donnell and Pauliene (Booe) Belcher. He worked in the oil field as a derrick hand. On June 3, 1972 he married Gayl Elrod in Bowie. Belcher owned and operated B&K Auto Sales in Nocona and Graham for 30 years.

He participated in four missionary trips. He served as a deacon and in leadership for two area churches for 20 years.

He is preceded in death by his father, Donnell Belcher and grandson, Christopher Noah Belcher.

He is survived by his wife, Gayl Belcher; daughter, Nita Belcher; son, Larry Glenn Belcher all of Bellevue; mother, Pauliene Howard, Dublin; three grandsons; sisters, Donita Voortman, Austin and Tammy Belcher, Temple; brothers, Ronnie Belcher, Iowa Park and Stacy Belcher, Dublin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.