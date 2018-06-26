Letha Printiss

December 4, 1932 – June 17, 2018

PASADENA – Letha Printiss, 85, died on June 17, 2018 in Pasadena, TX.

A visitation was at 10 a.m. on June 23 at Jerry Woods Chapel in Nocona.

A graveside service was at 11 a.m. at Nocona Cemetery on Saturday.

Printiss was born on Dec. 4, 1932 in Montague County to Leonard and Alpha Groves Curnutte.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Luther Montgomery and Al Printiss; brothers, Raymond Curnutte and Willie Curnutte, and a sister, Ellen Hudson.

She is survived by her children, Johnny Montgomery, Pearland, Paula Woodson, Alvin and Quintin Montgomery, Hillsboro; sisters, Allie Mae Wright, Whitesboro, Bonnie Wood, Whitesboro, Nell Admire, Bowie and Shirley Booth, Whitesboro; five grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Memorials can be made to the Shriner’s Burn Center in Galveston.