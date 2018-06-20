Local radio ‘hams’ plan 2018 Field Day demos

Despite the internet, cell phones, email and modern communications, each year whole regions find themselves in the dark when natural disasters strike or fiber optic cables get cut.

In these cases, the one consistent service that never fails has been Amateur Radio, often called “hams.” Montague County’s local “hams” will join thousands of other operators for Ham Radio Field Day on June 23-24.

The public is invited to this public demonstration where you can meet and talk with the local hams beginning with setup at 7 a.m. in the Amon G. Carter Pavilion in Pelham Park on Nelson Street in Bowie. Transmitting will begin at noon on Saturday and continue until noon on Sunday.

The club will be in operation for a full 24 hours throughout the late night hours. These radio operators will demonstrate to the public how they provide backup communications for everything from the American Red Cross to Federal Emergency Management Agency and even the International Space Station.

The annual event, called “Field Day” is the climax of the weeklong “Amateur Radio Week” sponsored by the ARRL (National Association for Amateur Radio). Using only emergency power supplies, ham operators will construct emergency stations in parks, shopping malls, schools and backyards around the country.

