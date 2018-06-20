Montague County athletes compete in all-star games

Sixteen athletes and one coach competed in the games with four boys chosen for the Oil Bowl football game, a boy, a girl and a coach chosen for the basketball game, five girls for the FCA softball game and five boys from Montague County for the baseball game.

In the football game Saturday night Bowie’s Hunter Kirkham and Dillon Swaim played on the East team as well as Nocona’s Tanner Cable and Riley McCasland. The Oil Bowl basketball game, the first one in 13 years, happened on Friday and had Bowie’s Kason Spikes and Kamryn Cantwell play in the games.

The same day at the same time, the FCA was having its all-star softball and baseball games. Bowie had four girls participate with Maylie Short pitching, Taylor McCarty at shortstop, Katelyn Allison in left field and Callie Melton in the infield, all playing on the East team. Nocona’s Lexi Towery played catcher for the West team. In the baseball game afterwards, Bowie’s Keck Jones played catcher, Nocona’s Jeremy James pitched and played shortstop and Jose Ogeda played in the outfield.

Saint Jo’s Harper Roberts played first base and Jake Morris played in the infield.

