Nancy Kay Ogle

October 4, 1945 – June 14, 2018

NOCONA – Nancy Kay Ogle, 72, died on June 14, 2018 in Dallas, TX.

A visitation on was from 12:30-2 p.m. on June 18 at The First Baptist Church in Nocona.

The funeral service was at 2 p.m. on June 18 at the church with the Rev. Dave Woodbury officiating.

A graveside service was on June 19 at Crosbyton Cemetery, Crosbyton.

Ogle was born Oct. 4, 1945 in Ralls to J.C. and Carmen Robertson Smith. She was married Larry Ogle on June 7, 1964 in Crosbyton and worked for 20 years as a teacher’s aide.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Ogle.

She is survived by her children; Cindy Wallace, Meridian, Jennifer Hallack, Burleson, Shane Ogle, Bend, OR and Kristen Krager, Forney; sister, Mary Fay Morris, Lubbock and nine grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 511 Cooke, Nocona, TX 76255.