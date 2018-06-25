New Sesame Street Party Parade “floats” into Seaworld San Antonio

SeaWorld San Antonio will set course for a lively summer season with the debut Saturday, May 19, of the interactive Sesame Street Party Parade starring everyone’s favorite Sesame Street friends.

The colorful, musical, show-stopping parade, which can be seen in San Antonio only at SeaWorld, will feature 10 larger-than-life themed floats including iconic Sesame Street favorites such as Mr. Hooper’s Store and Count’s Castle. Elmo and his furry cast of friends will join more than 20 dancers, who will engage with guests during this highly-energetic, 17-minute experience. The toe-tapping good times will roll through SeaWorld May 19-20, May 26-28, June 2-3, June 9-10 and June 15 through Aug. 12 (excludes Tuesdays), and the experience is included with park admission.

The Sesame Street Party Parade includes a pair of impressive, interactive show stops. The first includes performers jumping rope, hula hooping and grooving with their favorite Sesame Street friends and dancers. The second stars Rosita, a Sesame Street favorite who likes to play the guitar and who is fluent in English and Spanish.

The parade is the latest Sesame Street addition to SeaWorld San Antonio. The park’s Sesame Street Bay of Play area is celebrating its 7th year in 2018 and, the Sesame Street Party Parade adds a whole new dimension to the Bay of Play experience.

“Sesame Street has had a long and popular presence in our park,” said Sharon Aguillen, SeaWorld San Antonio’s vice president of entertainment. “We’re delighted to expand our entertainment offerings for families and kids with this brand-new, engaging and endearing parade through the park. No doubt it will offer our guests some great opportunities for phenomenal photos.”

Guests can purchase a bundled package that includes access to a reserved VIP parade-viewing area and Dine with Elmo & Friends. The package is available for $35 (ages 10 and older) and $25 (ages 3 to 9).

Kids ages 3-5 get free unlimited admission all year to SeaWorld San Antonio with a Preschool Card, exclusively for Texas residents. To qualify, parents must register online by June 24, 2018 and provide a copy of their Texas ID and their child’s birth certificate or passport to redeem the card at the park.

Best Admission Deal – Flex Ticket

The best deal to experience all the Sesame Street Parade fun is with a $69 2-Park Flex Ticket. This limited-time offer allows guests unlimited admission to both SeaWorld and Aquatica San Antonio water park for up to 5 consecutive days. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SeaWorldSanAntonio.com.

