Nocona ISD Trustees to meet

Nocona School Board Trustees will discuss Superintendent Dr. David Waters’ contract and compensation when it meets at 6 p.m. on June 18.

A decision on his contract will be made after an evaluation conducted in an executive session, which also will include a discussion on personnel matters and security devices-deployment.

The exam exemption policy also will be discussed, but no action will be taken. A paid lunch price increase, staff salary schedule and student recognition also are listed on the Monday agenda.