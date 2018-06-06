Nocona prepares 66th annual Chisholm Trail Rodeo

Nocona goes western this weekend for the 66th annual Chisholm Trail Rodeo June 8-9 at Chisholm Trail Arena.

Two young ladies are competing for rodeo queen and two for princess. The winner will be named at Saturday night’s rodeo. Emily Byler the 2017 queen and Rylie Lamar the 2017 princess will pass their titles to the new royalty. Queen contestants are ages 13-18 and princess is 12 and under.

The rodeo weekend also is highlighted by the rodeo parade at 4 p.m. on June 9. Theme for the parade, coordinated by the Nocona Chamber of Commerce, is “The Red, White and Blue.”

Cash prizes and entry tickets for Saturday night’s rodeo performance and dance will go to the first and second place winners of the parade. Categories include youth, civic group, church group, business, sports team, riding club and other.

Maddie Ferguson and Hannah Detweiler are the rodeo queen candidates, while Rylie Berend and Karagan Ritchie are running for rodeo princess.

