Oil Bowl basketball selections

The prestigious Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl will have its first all star basketball game since 2005 on Friday and three Bowie athletes were chosen to take part.

For the boys Kason Spikes and Keck Jones were selected to participate and for the girls Kamryn Cantwell.

The Oil Bowl is one of the longest running football all star games in the state, dating back to 1938. It had basketball from 1996-2005. The mission has always been to raise money to help kids with orthopedic and burn injuries. The net proceeds go to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Spikes had a number of postseason awards as he came up big when the Jackrabbits needed it most on the way to a state championship. Spikes was named co-district defensive Most Valuable Player and was named to both the all region and all state teams while making the game clinching free throws in the final seconds of the state championship game.

This will be Spikes second all star game as he was invited to play in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All Star game back in May.

Cantwell earned herself many post season awards as well after a stellar senior season. She was named to the all state and all region teams after earning district MVP. She averaged 20.3 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 2 assists and 3.5 steals a game while shooting 49 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point land. She signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Souteastern Oklahoma State and has participated in four all star games.

Jones also is set to compete. As the point guard and captain of the state champion team, Jones sacrificed personal stats for team glory, sharing ball handling responsibilities with teammates while his shooting ability allowed him to play off the ball at times. The Oil Bowl basketball game is set to take place at 6 p.m. and the boy’s game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at S.H. Rider High School in Wichita Falls.

