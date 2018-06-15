Portion of Mill Street closing on Friday for repair

ROAD CLOSURE – The City of Bowie Street Department will close Mill Street from Tarrant to Pecan starting at 2:30 p.m. today (Friday) until Monday morning to shoot oil on the road. Drivers should avoid this area as it is prepared for chip and seal.
