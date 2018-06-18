Possible robbery suspect arrested

Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas Monday reported a suspect in two area robberies is in custody after being arrested in Cooke County on Sunday. Thomas said the suspect was being sought throughout the weekend and was arrested on possession of firearms by a felon in neighboring Cooke County. Investigators are busy obtaining search warrants as they gather evidence for a possible additional charges in connection with the robbery at Doug’s Peach Orchard in Oklahoma and Ultimate Stop outside Montague last week. Watch for more details in you mid-week News.