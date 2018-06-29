Reba Jean (Beasley) Meeks

May 24, 1926 – June 25, 2018

WICHITA FALLS – Reba Jean (Beasley) Meeks, 92, died on June 25, 2018 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A visitation will be at 10 a.m. on July 2 prior to the service at First United Methodist Church of Nocona.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on July 2 at First United Methodist Church of Nocona. Interment will follow at Nocona Cemetery.

Meeks was born on May 24, 1926 to Clyde and Dorothy (Combs) Beasley in Nocona. She married Eugene Meeks on Oct. 4, 1942. She worked many years at People’s National Bank and was a member of First United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents and brother, Bob Beasley.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Meeks, Colorado Springs, CO; son, Neal Meeks, Wichita Falls; two granddaughters; a grandson; three great granddaughters; and a sister-in-law.

Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Nocona or the Good Samaritan Fund at Presbyterian Manor of Wichita Falls.