Red snapper season open for summer

The private recreational angler red snapper season in federal water opens June 1 for a projected 82-days.

Red snapper fishing is open year around in state waters. Bag and size limits will remain unchanged; two fish per person daily with a 16-inch minimum size limit in federal waters, and four fish per person daily with a 15-inch minimum in state waters.

Under an agreement between the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) that was signed in April, TPWD can establish the opening and closing of the red snapper fishery in federal waters off the Texas coast for private recreational anglers fishing from their own vessels in 2018 and 2019.

The federally permitted for-hire sector, which allows recreational anglers to fish from charter boats or headboats, will remain in its current management structure set by the federal government.

The federally permitted for-hire sector’s red snapper season will begin June 1 and last until July 22.

As part of this agreement, also known as an Exempted Fishing Permit, Texas must close the fishery when the state’s allotted poundage is reached, even if before the July 22 date.

To read the whole story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.