Richard Craig Byas

June 16, 1957 – June 2, 2018

BOWIE – Richard Craig Byas, 60, passed away on June 2, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on June 5 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. June 6 at the Lighthouse Assembly of God in Bowie with Pastor Jamie Reed officiating.

Burial will follow at Tage Cemetery.

Richard was born on June 16, 1957 in Nocona to Weldon and Doris (Cato) Byas. In high school, R.B. was a running back for the Jackrabbits. His talent helped lead Bowie to regionals in 1973. On Aug. 31, 1982 he married Patty Nolan in Bowie and a few years later welcomed their son Kyle.

In 1992 he started Byas Trucking and later owned North Central Tank Trucks. R.B. was a hardworking man and could out work men half his age. He has been known to tell the “guys” at work, “Get up you’re going to get bed sores!”

When he wasn’t working he enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and his dogs. R.B. enjoyed racing his car and fishing. He acquired a new hobby of watching “toons” (cartoons) after his grandson Graham was born. R.B. had a beard before beards were “cool,” and knew you weren’t cool if your chrome didn’t shine. R.B. was a one of a kind man with a heart of pure gold. He loved and would do anything for his family and friends. He will be dearly missed. “Whoop N’ Ride.”

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Weldon and Doris Byas; brothers, Charlie Byas and Larry Weldon Byas, and sister, Zona Sue Owen.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Byas, Bowie; son, Kyle Byas, Bowie; grandson, Graham Byas; brother, Jeff Byas and wife Mary of Richardson; nephews, Scott Byas and Larry Byas; nieces, Jade Byas and Bailey Young and husband Klay; great-niece, Parker Kate Young; many cousins, numerous other nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

