Saint Jo Chamber of Commerce to meet

The Saint Jo Chamber of Commerce will have its June meeting at noon on June 11.

The board of directors will meet in the chamber of commerce building on the square. Those wishing to order lunch should call Randie Burton at 995-2964 no later than noon on June 8. Lunch is $6 per person.

In old business there will be a membership update and a review of recent ribbon cuttings, the Highway 82 Garage Sale and the chamber scholarship and student of the year which were presented at graduation.

Upcoming events including the cowboy symposium and July 4th Celebration will be examined along with several other possible new events. The banquet date will be set.