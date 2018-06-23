Saint Jo football faces tough district ahead

The pre-district schedule features some familiar county foes in Gold-Burg and Forestburg, who was featured twice in the first draft of the schedule early in the season and later in the season. Schlieve said Forestburg changed their mind on one of those matchups so they are still searching for opponents at this time.

They will start district play coming off a bye week, also subject to change, with homecoming against Savoy since it is their earliest October game.

Schlieve believes most people think Newcastle and Bryson are the favorites in the district, while Perrin-Whitt is dropping down from 11-man football to six-man this year, giving them an advantage with roster size.

