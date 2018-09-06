Saint Jo readies second Real Cowboy Symposium

After a successful debut in 2017, the Real Cowboy Symposium will once again “separate fact from fiction” in a full day of speakers and presentations on June 16 in Saint Jo.

Members of the Museum of the Stonewall Saloon, the Saint Jo Historical Society and the Saint Jo Chamber of Commerce will present the symposium from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the website at www.TheRealCowboySymposium.com to order tickets which are $10 for general admission. It does not include lunch.

The symposium will be based at the New Old Texas Theater which has been under renovation on the southeastern corner of the square. The breakout sessions will be around the square.

Last year’s Chisholm Trail Symposium examined the myth and folklore surrounding the trail and established the true historic facts through the North Texas area during the cattle drive era in the 1860 – 1880s.

Read the full story in the weekend News.